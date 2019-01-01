Allied Energy Corp is engaged in development, sale, and distribution of organic fertilizers. These fertilizer products are used in commercial agriculture for the production of organic fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains. The company's primary product is Building a Better World Green, which is a line of natural biological fertilizers, soil nutrient developer and micro nutrient fixation systems which enriches the soil and boosts plant growth through complex biologically enabled micro nutrient molecular delivery systems. It generates revenues from various countries which include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and China.