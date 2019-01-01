QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
31.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Agavenny Corporation is a holding company with portfolio interests predominately in the men's luxury apparel and accessories sector of the fashion industry. The company's primary focus is to own businesses, start or acquire businesses, and pursue business opportunities in this sector through subsidiaries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Agavenny Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agavenny (AGNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agavenny (OTCPK: AGNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Agavenny's (AGNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agavenny.

Q

What is the target price for Agavenny (AGNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agavenny

Q

Current Stock Price for Agavenny (AGNY)?

A

The stock price for Agavenny (OTCPK: AGNY) is $1.53 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:41:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agavenny (AGNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agavenny.

Q

When is Agavenny (OTCPK:AGNY) reporting earnings?

A

Agavenny does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agavenny (AGNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agavenny.

Q

What sector and industry does Agavenny (AGNY) operate in?

A

Agavenny is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.