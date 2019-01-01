ñol

Algoma Central
(OTCPK:AGMJF)
13.11
00
At close: May 17
11.55
-1.5600[-11.90%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.84 - 14.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap495.6M
P/E8.08
50d Avg. Price13.16
Div / Yield0.53/4.03%
Payout Ratio32.69
EPS-0.52
Total Float-

Algoma Central (OTC:AGMJF), Dividends

Algoma Central issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Algoma Central generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Algoma Central Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Algoma Central (AGMJF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Algoma Central.

Q
What date did I need to own Algoma Central (AGMJF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Algoma Central.

Q
How much per share is the next Algoma Central (AGMJF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Algoma Central (AGMJF) will be on November 15, 2006 and will be $0.35

Q
What is the dividend yield for Algoma Central (OTCPK:AGMJF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Algoma Central.

