QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.53/3.82%
52 Wk
11.75 - 14.75
Mkt Cap
529.2M
Payout Ratio
32.16
Open
-
P/E
8.94
EPS
1.06
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Algoma Central Corporation is a Canadian shipping company. It operates Canadian flag fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The Domestic Dry-Bulk, accounts for the maximum revenue, Product Tankers, and Ocean Shipping. The dry-bulk vessels carry a cargo of raw materials such as grain, iron ore, salt and aggregates and operates throughout the Great Lakes. The product tankers manage a fleet of seven Canadian flag tanker vessels and the ocean shipping segment includes two ocean-going self-unloading vessels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Algoma Central Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Algoma Central (AGMJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Algoma Central (OTCPK: AGMJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Algoma Central's (AGMJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Algoma Central.

Q

What is the target price for Algoma Central (AGMJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Algoma Central

Q

Current Stock Price for Algoma Central (AGMJF)?

A

The stock price for Algoma Central (OTCPK: AGMJF) is $14 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:52:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Algoma Central (AGMJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 15, 2006.

Q

When is Algoma Central (OTCPK:AGMJF) reporting earnings?

A

Algoma Central does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Algoma Central (AGMJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Algoma Central.

Q

What sector and industry does Algoma Central (AGMJF) operate in?

A

Algoma Central is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.