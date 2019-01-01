ñol

Ag Growth International
(OTCPK:AGGZF)
26.22
1.8794[7.72%]
At close: May 27
25.4891
-0.7309[-2.79%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low26.22 - 26.22
52 Week High/Low20.53 - 34.95
Open / Close26.22 / 26.22
Float / Outstanding- / 18.9M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap495.1M
P/E60.03
50d Avg. Price30.26
Div / Yield0.48/1.81%
Payout Ratio107.14
EPS0.81
Total Float-

Ag Growth International (OTC:AGGZF), Dividends

Ag Growth International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ag Growth International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.19%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ag Growth International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ag Growth International (AGGZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ag Growth International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ag Growth International (AGGZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ag Growth International (AGGZF). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Ag Growth International (AGGZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ag Growth International (AGGZF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on April 15, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ag Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF)?
A

Ag Growth International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ag Growth International (AGGZF) was $0.15 and was paid out next on April 15, 2022.

