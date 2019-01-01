QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Agrios Global Holdings Ltd operates as agricultural technology, services and property management company. The Company provides real property and equipment for lease and enhanced ancillary services to the agricultural and cannabis industries in the State of Washington. The Company is corporately structured to provide a comprehensive range of flexible options to licensed cannabis cultivators, and processors for the cultivating, processing, packaging, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis products. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, also provides long-term advisory and consulting services in cannabis and other agricultural crops. It generates the majority of the revenue in the form of rental fees.

Agrios Global Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agrios Global Holdings (OTCEM: AGGHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Agrios Global Holdings's (AGGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agrios Global Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agrios Global Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF)?

A

The stock price for Agrios Global Holdings (OTCEM: AGGHF) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:05:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agrios Global Holdings.

Q

When is Agrios Global Holdings (OTCEM:AGGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Agrios Global Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agrios Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Agrios Global Holdings (AGGHF) operate in?

A

Agrios Global Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.