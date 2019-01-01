Agrios Global Holdings Ltd operates as agricultural technology, services and property management company. The Company provides real property and equipment for lease and enhanced ancillary services to the agricultural and cannabis industries in the State of Washington. The Company is corporately structured to provide a comprehensive range of flexible options to licensed cannabis cultivators, and processors for the cultivating, processing, packaging, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis products. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, also provides long-term advisory and consulting services in cannabis and other agricultural crops. It generates the majority of the revenue in the form of rental fees.