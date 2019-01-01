ñol

AGF Management
(OTCPK:AGFMF)
5.36
-0.01[-0.19%]
At close: May 27
3.7587
-1.6013[-29.87%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low5.36 - 5.36
52 Week High/Low5.14 - 6.95
Open / Close5.36 / 5.36
Float / Outstanding- / 69M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.4K
Mkt Cap369.6M
P/E10.57
50d Avg. Price5.61
Div / Yield0.32/5.92%
Payout Ratio53.85
EPS0.18
Total Float-

AGF Management (OTC:AGFMF), Dividends

AGF Management issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AGF Management generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.2468

Last Dividend

Oct 10, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AGF Management Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AGF Management (AGFMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGF Management. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 18, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own AGF Management (AGFMF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGF Management (AGFMF). The last dividend payout was on October 18, 2018 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next AGF Management (AGFMF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGF Management (AGFMF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on October 18, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF)?
A

AGF Management has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for AGF Management (AGFMF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on October 18, 2018.

