Ageas
(OTCPK:AGESY)
49.66
0.546[1.11%]
At close: May 27
48.18
-1.4800[-2.98%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low49.66 - 50.08
52 Week High/Low42.05 - 67.11
Open / Close50.06 / 49.66
Float / Outstanding- / 184.1M
Vol / Avg.3.4K / 12.9K
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E10.28
50d Avg. Price49.18
Div / Yield5.99/12.06%
Payout Ratio58.14
EPS-
Total Float-

Ageas (OTC:AGESY), Dividends

Ageas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ageas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 27, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ageas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ageas (AGESY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas.

Q
What date did I need to own Ageas (AGESY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas (AGESY). The last dividend payout was on September 14, 2006 and was $0.55

Q
How much per share is the next Ageas (AGESY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas (AGESY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on September 14, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ageas (OTCPK:AGESY)?
A

The most current yield for Ageas (AGESY) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 14, 2006

