Ageas (OTC:AGESY), Dividends

Ageas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ageas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas (AGESY). The last dividend payout was on September 14, 2006 and was $0.55
There are no upcoming dividends for Ageas (AGESY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.55 on September 14, 2006
The most current yield for Ageas (AGESY) is 0.00% and is payable next on September 14, 2006
Browse dividends on all stocks.