QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Affinity Gold Corp is a junior gold exploration company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of alluvial and open-pit mining concessions located within Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Affinity Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affinity Gold (AFYG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affinity Gold (OTCEM: AFYG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affinity Gold's (AFYG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affinity Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Affinity Gold (AFYG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affinity Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Affinity Gold (AFYG)?

A

The stock price for Affinity Gold (OTCEM: AFYG) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 17:14:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affinity Gold (AFYG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affinity Gold.

Q

When is Affinity Gold (OTCEM:AFYG) reporting earnings?

A

Affinity Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affinity Gold (AFYG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affinity Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Affinity Gold (AFYG) operate in?

A

Affinity Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.