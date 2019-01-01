Afry AB is an engineering and consulting firm with projects in energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It develops solutions for public and private clients and has the capabilities to serve all regions of the world. The business divisions are Industrial & Digital Solutions, infrastructure, Process Industries, Energy, and Management Consulting. It constructs plants and provides market analysis for power generation, manufacturing facilities, and refining chemicals. Infrastructure projects provide sustainable and technological solutions for railways, roads, and other transportation networks. Sales are concentrated in Europe, and the company strengthens customer relationships by providing customized services.