There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
AmTrust Financial Services Inc is a multinational company that underwrites and provides property and casualty insurance products. The company specializes in coverage for small to mid-sized businesses, with a philosophical focus on niche diversity and low-hazard risk. AmTrust's business model strives to achieve its profit goals through geographic and product diversification. The company reports three business segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The vast majority of revenues is derived from its Small Commercial Business risk.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AmTrust Financial Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AmTrust Financial Servs (OTCEM: AFSIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AmTrust Financial Servs's (AFSIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AmTrust Financial Servs.

Q

What is the target price for AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AmTrust Financial Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB)?

A

The stock price for AmTrust Financial Servs (OTCEM: AFSIB) is $18.55 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:55:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AmTrust Financial Servs.

Q

When is AmTrust Financial Servs (OTCEM:AFSIB) reporting earnings?

A

AmTrust Financial Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AmTrust Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does AmTrust Financial Servs (AFSIB) operate in?

A

AmTrust Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.