AmTrust Financial Services Inc is a multinational company that underwrites and provides property and casualty insurance products. The company specializes in coverage for small to mid-sized businesses, with a philosophical focus on niche diversity and low-hazard risk. AmTrust's business model strives to achieve its profit goals through geographic and product diversification. The company reports three business segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The vast majority of revenues is derived from its Small Commercial Business risk.