QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alphaform AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of additives for plastics and metal. The company specializes in laser sintering and stereo-lithography and produces prototype parts and models from resin and plastic powder using three-dimensional (3D) printing. In addition to that, the company offers related services, such as modeling, finishing, coating and metal coating. It serves clients from the automobile and aerospace industries, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alphaform Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alphaform (AFRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alphaform (OTCEM: AFRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alphaform's (AFRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alphaform.

Q

What is the target price for Alphaform (AFRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alphaform

Q

Current Stock Price for Alphaform (AFRMF)?

A

The stock price for Alphaform (OTCEM: AFRMF) is $2.5 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:38:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alphaform (AFRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alphaform.

Q

When is Alphaform (OTCEM:AFRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Alphaform does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alphaform (AFRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alphaform.

Q

What sector and industry does Alphaform (AFRMF) operate in?

A

Alphaform is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.