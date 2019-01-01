QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
AMFI Corp provides life insurance and tax-deferred accumulation funds. It offers Universal life insurance, whole life insurance, term life insurance and group insurance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AMFI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AMFI (AFIPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMFI (OTCEM: AFIPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AMFI's (AFIPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AMFI.

Q

What is the target price for AMFI (AFIPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMFI

Q

Current Stock Price for AMFI (AFIPA)?

A

The stock price for AMFI (OTCEM: AFIPA) is $40000 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:42:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMFI (AFIPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMFI.

Q

When is AMFI (OTCEM:AFIPA) reporting earnings?

A

AMFI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMFI (AFIPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMFI.

Q

What sector and industry does AMFI (AFIPA) operate in?

A

AMFI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.