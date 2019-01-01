Armstrong Flooring (OTC:AFIIQ), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Armstrong Flooring (OTC: AFIIQ)

Armstrong Flooring (OTC: AFIIQ)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Armstrong Flooring Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products, which are primarily used for construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. It operates through two segments namely Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring provides a range of floor coverings for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand and the Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names. Geographically, the group operates its business in the United States and also has its presence internationally, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.
Read More

Armstrong Flooring Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Armstrong Flooring (OTCPK: AFIIQ) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Armstrong Flooring's (AFIIQ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Armstrong Flooring.

Q
What is the target price for Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Armstrong Flooring

Q
Current Stock Price for Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ)?
A

The stock price for Armstrong Flooring (OTCPK: AFIIQ) is $0.1731 last updated May 26, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armstrong Flooring.

Q
When is Armstrong Flooring (OTCPK:AFIIQ) reporting earnings?
A

Armstrong Flooring does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Armstrong Flooring.

Q
What sector and industry does Armstrong Flooring (AFIIQ) operate in?
A

Armstrong Flooring is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.