Armstrong Flooring (OTC:AFIIQ), Quotes and News Summary

Armstrong Flooring Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products, which are primarily used for construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. It operates through two segments namely Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring provides a range of floor coverings for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand and the Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names. Geographically, the group operates its business in the United States and also has its presence internationally, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.