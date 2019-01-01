QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Affluence Corp is a holding company that maintains a social media website on the internet. It is a telecom technology, infrastructure, and wireless network company focusing on 4G and 5G technology. The company provides engineering and design services for telecom construction projects, performs the installation and maintenance of cell towers. It also owns a wireless network license.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Affluence Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affluence (AFFU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affluence (OTCPK: AFFU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affluence's (AFFU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affluence.

Q

What is the target price for Affluence (AFFU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affluence

Q

Current Stock Price for Affluence (AFFU)?

A

The stock price for Affluence (OTCPK: AFFU) is $0.079 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:17:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affluence (AFFU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affluence.

Q

When is Affluence (OTCPK:AFFU) reporting earnings?

A

Affluence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affluence (AFFU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affluence.

Q

What sector and industry does Affluence (AFFU) operate in?

A

Affluence is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.