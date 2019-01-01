QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.03 - 18.37
Mkt Cap
312.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
18.3M
Outstanding
AFC Ajax NV operates a football club. It also owns and operates a football stadium. The company through its online shop offers items such as football kits and training items. It derives revenue from selling television and merchandising rights and advertising.

AFC Ajax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AFC Ajax (AFCJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AFC Ajax (OTCEM: AFCJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AFC Ajax's (AFCJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AFC Ajax.

Q

What is the target price for AFC Ajax (AFCJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AFC Ajax

Q

Current Stock Price for AFC Ajax (AFCJF)?

A

The stock price for AFC Ajax (OTCEM: AFCJF) is $17.03 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 17:58:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AFC Ajax (AFCJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AFC Ajax.

Q

When is AFC Ajax (OTCEM:AFCJF) reporting earnings?

A

AFC Ajax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AFC Ajax (AFCJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AFC Ajax.

Q

What sector and industry does AFC Ajax (AFCJF) operate in?

A

AFC Ajax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.