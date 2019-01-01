African Rainbow Minerals Ltd is a South African diversified mining and minerals company. The group has various operating divisions: platinum, ferrous, coal, copper, and corporate. In addition, African Rainbow Minerals has an investment in gold through its shareholding in Harmony. Ferrous is the group's largest division, contributing roughly half of group revenue, closely trailed by the platinum division. The platinum division includes the Two Rivers Platinum Mine as a 51% subsidiary and an interest in the Modikwa Platinum Mine. The ferrous division comprises Assmang as a 50% joint venture, which includes iron ore, manganese, and chrome operations.