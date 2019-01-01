|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Applied Energetics (OTCPK: AERGP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Applied Energetics.
There is no analysis for Applied Energetics
The stock price for Applied Energetics (OTCPK: AERGP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2013.
Applied Energetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Applied Energetics.
Applied Energetics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.