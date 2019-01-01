ñol

Anglo-Eastern Plantations
(OTCPK:AEPLF)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 39.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Anglo-Eastern Plantations (OTC:AEPLF), Dividends

Anglo-Eastern Plantations issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Anglo-Eastern Plantations generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q
What date did I need to own Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q
How much per share is the next Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Anglo-Eastern Plantations (OTCPK:AEPLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

