Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
277.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC is engaged in the production and processing of palm oil and rubber. The company's segments include CPO(Crude Palm Oil), palm kernel and FFB(Fresh Fruit Bunches), Rubber, Shell nut, Biomass products, Biogas products, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the CPO, palm kernel, and FFB segment. The company's geographical segments include Indonesia and Malaysia, out of which Indonesia is further classified in North Sumatera, Bengkulu, South Sumatera, Riau, Bangka, Kalimantan. The majority of the revenue is generated from Indonesia.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations (OTCPK: AEPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anglo-Eastern Plantations's (AEPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q

What is the target price for Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF)?

A

The stock price for Anglo-Eastern Plantations (OTCPK: AEPLF) is $7 last updated Mon Nov 16 2020 14:47:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q

When is Anglo-Eastern Plantations (OTCPK:AEPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Anglo-Eastern Plantations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anglo-Eastern Plantations.

Q

What sector and industry does Anglo-Eastern Plantations (AEPLF) operate in?

A

Anglo-Eastern Plantations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.