Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC is engaged in the production and processing of palm oil and rubber. The company's segments include CPO(Crude Palm Oil), palm kernel and FFB(Fresh Fruit Bunches), Rubber, Shell nut, Biomass products, Biogas products, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the CPO, palm kernel, and FFB segment. The company's geographical segments include Indonesia and Malaysia, out of which Indonesia is further classified in North Sumatera, Bengkulu, South Sumatera, Riau, Bangka, Kalimantan. The majority of the revenue is generated from Indonesia.