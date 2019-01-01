AEON Biopharma Inc
(AMEX:AEON)
$6.66
0.35[5.55%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$5.90
-0.7600[-11.41%]
Open6.410Close6.660
Vol / Avg.21.255K / 141.440KMkt Cap247.447M
Day Range6.250 - 6.68052 Wk Range3.370 - 11.880

AEON Biopharma Stock (AMEX:AEON), Short Interest Report

Short interest for AEON Biopharma gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of AEON Biopharma's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

4.4K

Short Interest %

0.05%

Days to Cover

1
