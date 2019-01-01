AEON Biopharma Inc
(AMEX:AEON)
$6.66
0.35[5.55%]
Last update: 8:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open6.410Close6.660
Vol / Avg.21.255K / 141.440KMkt Cap247.447M
Day Range6.250 - 6.68052 Wk Range3.370 - 11.880

AEON Biopharma Stock (AMEX:AEON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$18.00

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$18.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • HC Wainwright & Co.

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 3 years

Analyst Ratings for AEON Biopharma

All Ratings (1)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (1)

Q

What is the target price for AEON Biopharma (AEON)?

A

The latest price target for AEON Biopharma (AMEX: AEON) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 18, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting AEON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 170.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for AEON Biopharma (AEON)?

A

The latest analyst rating for AEON Biopharma (AMEX: AEON) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and AEON Biopharma initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for AEON Biopharma (AEON)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AEON Biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AEON Biopharma was filed on August 18, 2023 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 18, 2024.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating AEON Biopharma (AEON) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AEON Biopharma (AEON) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price AEON Biopharma (AEON) is trading at is $6.66, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

