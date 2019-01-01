Aegon is a Netherlands-headquartered insurance company with core operations that stretch across the U.S., Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The business also holds peripheral ventures in Spain, Portugal, and China and life insurance in Bermuda. Aegon management recently announced the sale of its Central and Eastern European operations to Vienna Insurance in what we think is an approximate fairly priced transaction. However, we would like to see these divestments go further with the sale of Spain and Portugal as well as the U.K. under the company's new leadership.