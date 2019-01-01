QQQ
Aegon is a Netherlands-headquartered insurance company with core operations that stretch across the U.S., Netherlands, and United Kingdom. The business also holds peripheral ventures in Spain, Portugal, and China and life insurance in Bermuda. Aegon management recently announced the sale of its Central and Eastern European operations to Vienna Insurance in what we think is an approximate fairly priced transaction. However, we would like to see these divestments go further with the sale of Spain and Portugal as well as the U.K. under the company's new leadership.

Aegon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aegon (AEGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aegon (OTCPK: AEGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aegon's (AEGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aegon.

Q

What is the target price for Aegon (AEGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aegon

Q

Current Stock Price for Aegon (AEGOF)?

A

The stock price for Aegon (OTCPK: AEGOF) is $5.2925 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:15:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aegon (AEGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aegon.

Q

When is Aegon (OTCPK:AEGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Aegon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aegon (AEGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aegon.

Q

What sector and industry does Aegon (AEGOF) operate in?

A

Aegon is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.