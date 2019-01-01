ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF), Dividends

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on March 31, 2022.
