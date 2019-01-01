QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
American Energy Development Corp is an independent US energy company. It intends to locate, drill, and produce oil and gas in the US and secure regions. The company is focused on the development of Niagaran oil reefs in Michigan and the underexplored onshore basins in the UK.

Analyst Ratings

American Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Energy (AEDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Energy (OTCEM: AEDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Energy's (AEDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Energy.

Q

What is the target price for American Energy (AEDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for American Energy (AEDC)?

A

The stock price for American Energy (OTCEM: AEDC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 14:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Energy (AEDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Energy.

Q

When is American Energy (OTCEM:AEDC) reporting earnings?

A

American Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Energy (AEDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does American Energy (AEDC) operate in?

A

American Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.