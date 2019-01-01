AECI Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals in five segments based on product type. Mining solutions segment, which generates most of the revenue, sells explosives and mining-based chemicals to metals, coal, and diamond miners. Chemicals segment supplies chemical raw materials to manufacturing, infrastructure, and industrial businesses. Water & process segment sells water treatment chemicals to the oil and gas industries. Plant and animal health segment sell insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides to the agriculture industry. Food and beverage segment sells ingredients to the dairy, beverage, meat, bakery, and health and nutrition industries. Property & Corporate segment includes leasing and management in the office, industrial, and retail sectors.