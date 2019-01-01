Adynxx Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of a new class of therapeutics called transcription factor decoys and bringing to the market novel, disease-modifying products to address unmet needs in the treatment of pain and inflammation. Its pipeline includes brivoligide, a Phase 2 drug candidate intended to address postoperative pain, and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended to treat chronic syndromes of pain, including both inflammatory and neuropathic pain.