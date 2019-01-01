QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/23.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
677.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Adex Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adex Mining (ADXDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adex Mining (OTCPK: ADXDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adex Mining's (ADXDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adex Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Adex Mining (ADXDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adex Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Adex Mining (ADXDF)?

A

The stock price for Adex Mining (OTCPK: ADXDF) is $0.0081 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:21:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adex Mining (ADXDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adex Mining.

Q

When is Adex Mining (OTCPK:ADXDF) reporting earnings?

A

Adex Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adex Mining (ADXDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adex Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Adex Mining (ADXDF) operate in?

A

Adex Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.