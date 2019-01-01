QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Advantis Corp is a development stage company. It is pursuing business opportunities to the development of pharmaceutical grade CBD extractions, concentrates and medicines in Nevada, California, and Washington. The company is also establishing partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary consumer products and services. It is developing a product line for the consumer, music, and entertainment sectors.

Advantis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advantis (ADVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advantis (OTCEM: ADVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advantis's (ADVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advantis.

Q

What is the target price for Advantis (ADVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advantis

Q

Current Stock Price for Advantis (ADVT)?

A

The stock price for Advantis (OTCEM: ADVT) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:02:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advantis (ADVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantis.

Q

When is Advantis (OTCEM:ADVT) reporting earnings?

A

Advantis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advantis (ADVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advantis.

Q

What sector and industry does Advantis (ADVT) operate in?

A

Advantis is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.