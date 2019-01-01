ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises. These systems are used by telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies worldwide. Some of its product categories are Open optical transport, Packet edge & aggregation, Disaggregated networking, Network virtualization, Network infrastructure assurance, and Automated network management. ADVA's geographical segments are Germany; the Rest of Europe, the Middle East & Africa; the Americas; and Asia-Pacific.