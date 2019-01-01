QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Alliance Media Holdings Inc is a developer and publisher of console and downloadable video games. The company is now focusing on developing and publishing its own proprietary video game content. The firm owns two development studios: Zachtronics and Starcolt Studios, both of which develop and publish console and downloadable video games. It also publishes third party licensed video games as Alliance Digital Media and as Alliance Games.

Alliance Media Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliance Media Holdings (OTCEM: ADTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alliance Media Holdings's (ADTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alliance Media Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alliance Media Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR)?

A

The stock price for Alliance Media Holdings (OTCEM: ADTR) is $0.0006 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alliance Media Holdings.

Q

When is Alliance Media Holdings (OTCEM:ADTR) reporting earnings?

A

Alliance Media Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliance Media Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliance Media Holdings (ADTR) operate in?

A

Alliance Media Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.