There is no Press for this Ticker
Advanced Deposition Technologies Inc is engaged in developing the assets of its wholly owned subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. which owns a land parcel located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, IburinoKuni, Tomakomai, Hokkaido Japan, on the northern island, which includes more than 743 acres of accessible oil and gas reserves.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Advanced Deposition Techs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Deposition Techs (OTCEM: ADTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Advanced Deposition Techs's (ADTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Deposition Techs.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Deposition Techs

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Deposition Techs (OTCEM: ADTC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:19:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Deposition Techs.

Q

When is Advanced Deposition Techs (OTCEM:ADTC) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Deposition Techs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Deposition Techs.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Deposition Techs (ADTC) operate in?

A

Advanced Deposition Techs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.