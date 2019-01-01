QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Adesso SE is an information technology service provider. It specializes in consulting and tailored development of software. It offers business consulting, IT consulting, software development, IT management, application management, and smart shore services. The firm functions through the IT Solutions and IT Services segments. These segments cover industry-specific individual IT consulting and software development, distribution of software products, and industry-specific solutions. The company serves the insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, lotteries, telecommunications, energy suppliers, automotive public transportation, and retail sectors. Its geographical segments are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adesso Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adesso (ADSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adesso (OTCPK: ADSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adesso's (ADSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adesso.

Q

What is the target price for Adesso (ADSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adesso

Q

Current Stock Price for Adesso (ADSGF)?

A

The stock price for Adesso (OTCPK: ADSGF) is $81.75 last updated Tue Aug 18 2020 14:05:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adesso (ADSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adesso.

Q

When is Adesso (OTCPK:ADSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Adesso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adesso (ADSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adesso.

Q

What sector and industry does Adesso (ADSGF) operate in?

A

Adesso is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.