QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Andritz
(OTCPK:ADRZY)
9.3275
00
At close: May 26
6.93
-2.3975[-25.70%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.84 - 12.43
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 496M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E12.95
50d Avg. Price8.42
Div / Yield0.36/3.83%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.14
Total Float-

Andritz (OTC:ADRZY), Dividends

Andritz issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Andritz generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 26, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Andritz Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Andritz (ADRZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Andritz. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on April 12, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Andritz (ADRZY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Andritz (ADRZY). The last dividend payout was on April 12, 2012 and was $0.39

Q
How much per share is the next Andritz (ADRZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Andritz (ADRZY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.39 on April 12, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Andritz (OTCPK:ADRZY)?
A

Andritz has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Andritz (ADRZY) was $0.39 and was paid out next on April 12, 2012.

