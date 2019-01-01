QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.9K
Div / Yield
0.23/2.29%
52 Wk
8.58 - 12.43
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
35.18
Open
-
P/E
15.86
EPS
0.15
Shares
496.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Andritz AG is a supplier of plant and equipment services for the industrial sector. The company operates in four business segments: hydro, pulp and paper, metal, and separation. Andritz's largest segment, pulp and paper, offers technologies covering the processing of logs, annual fibers, and waste paper; the production of pulp, paper, tissue, and cardboard; and the treatment of reject materials and sludge. The other segments offer electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants, technologies for metal forming, and technologies for the solid-liquid separation sector, as well as the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company's largest region by revenue is Europe, followed by North and South America.

Analyst Ratings

Andritz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andritz (ADRZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andritz (OTCPK: ADRZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Andritz's (ADRZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Andritz.

Q

What is the target price for Andritz (ADRZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Andritz

Q

Current Stock Price for Andritz (ADRZY)?

A

The stock price for Andritz (OTCPK: ADRZY) is $10.2375 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Andritz (ADRZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 22, 2012.

Q

When is Andritz (OTCPK:ADRZY) reporting earnings?

A

Andritz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Andritz (ADRZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andritz.

Q

What sector and industry does Andritz (ADRZY) operate in?

A

Andritz is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.