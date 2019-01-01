Andritz AG is a supplier of plant and equipment services for the industrial sector. The company operates in four business segments: hydro, pulp and paper, metal, and separation. Andritz's largest segment, pulp and paper, offers technologies covering the processing of logs, annual fibers, and waste paper; the production of pulp, paper, tissue, and cardboard; and the treatment of reject materials and sludge. The other segments offer electromechanical equipment for hydropower plants, technologies for metal forming, and technologies for the solid-liquid separation sector, as well as the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company's largest region by revenue is Europe, followed by North and South America.