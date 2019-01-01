QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
18.23 - 20.77
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
28.7M
Outstanding
Audio Pixels Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development of digital speaker's microchip by utilizing the technological platform for reproducing sound. The company operates in Australia and Israel. It operates through the digital speakers segment. The company's MEMS-based Digital Sound Reconstruction platform enables the market for audio speakers to follow the evolution of the video display market from large, heavy analog tube based monitors to the digital flat panel displays of today.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Audio Pixels Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Audio Pixels Holdings (OTCPK: ADPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Audio Pixels Holdings's (ADPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Audio Pixels Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Audio Pixels Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF)?

A

The stock price for Audio Pixels Holdings (OTCPK: ADPXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Audio Pixels Holdings.

Q

When is Audio Pixels Holdings (OTCPK:ADPXF) reporting earnings?

A

Audio Pixels Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Audio Pixels Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Audio Pixels Holdings (ADPXF) operate in?

A

Audio Pixels Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.