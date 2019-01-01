ADM Tronics Unlimited Inc is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of technologies and products in the United States. The company's operating segment includes Chemical; Electronics and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from Electronics segment. The Electronics segment develops and manufactures electronic technologies for non-invasive, electrotherapeutic and diagnostic medical devices as well as for veterinary and other applications. It derives revenue from the production and sale of electronics for medical devices and other applications; environmentally safe chemical products for industrial, medical and cosmetic uses; research, development, regulatory, and engineering services.