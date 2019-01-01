QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Adia Nutrition Inc is engaged in development and production of nutrition products. The products offered by the company include Balanced berry Probiotic drink mix, raspberry lemonade slim probiotic drink mix, and Lemonade Probiotic chews.

Adia Nutrition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adia Nutrition (ADIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adia Nutrition (OTCEM: ADIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adia Nutrition's (ADIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adia Nutrition.

Q

What is the target price for Adia Nutrition (ADIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adia Nutrition

Q

Current Stock Price for Adia Nutrition (ADIA)?

A

The stock price for Adia Nutrition (OTCEM: ADIA) is $0.01 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 16:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adia Nutrition (ADIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adia Nutrition.

Q

When is Adia Nutrition (OTCEM:ADIA) reporting earnings?

A

Adia Nutrition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adia Nutrition (ADIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adia Nutrition.

Q

What sector and industry does Adia Nutrition (ADIA) operate in?

A

Adia Nutrition is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.