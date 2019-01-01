AllDigital Holdings Inc is a United States based company. It is a SaaS company and the developer of Brevity. It engineers software and hardware-based digital broadcasting solutions. Brevity is a grade solution for moving large video files. AllDigital develops these technology segment; AllDigital Brevity API, AllDigital white paper, video transcoding software, video compression software. The company mainly operates in managed file transfer and transcoding market. It also provides network acceleration services such as Aspera, Signiant or workflow and encoding Services.