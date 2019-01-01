|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Defense Systems (OTCEM: ADFS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for American Defense Systems.
There is no analysis for American Defense Systems
The stock price for American Defense Systems (OTCEM: ADFS) is $0.006 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for American Defense Systems.
American Defense Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for American Defense Systems.
American Defense Systems is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.