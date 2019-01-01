QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
American Defense Systems Inc is a defense and security products company engaged in three business areas: customized transparent and opaque armor solutions; architectural hardening and perimeter defense and tactical training products and services. It serves US government agencies, general contractors and other commercial and private entities operating in high-threat locations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Defense Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Defense Systems (ADFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Defense Systems (OTCEM: ADFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Defense Systems's (ADFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Defense Systems.

Q

What is the target price for American Defense Systems (ADFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Defense Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for American Defense Systems (ADFS)?

A

The stock price for American Defense Systems (OTCEM: ADFS) is $0.006 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Defense Systems (ADFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Defense Systems.

Q

When is American Defense Systems (OTCEM:ADFS) reporting earnings?

A

American Defense Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Defense Systems (ADFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Defense Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does American Defense Systems (ADFS) operate in?

A

American Defense Systems is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.