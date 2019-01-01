ñol

Aida Engineering
(OTCPK:ADERY)
87.10
00
At close: Nov 22
62.24
-24.8600[-28.54%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low82.55 - 101
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap519.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS51.4
Total Float-

Aida Engineering (OTC:ADERY), Dividends

Aida Engineering issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aida Engineering generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Aida Engineering Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aida Engineering (ADERY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aida Engineering.

Q
What date did I need to own Aida Engineering (ADERY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aida Engineering (ADERY). The last dividend payout was on July 14, 2009 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next Aida Engineering (ADERY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aida Engineering (ADERY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on July 14, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aida Engineering (OTCPK:ADERY)?
A

The most current yield for Aida Engineering (ADERY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 14, 2009

