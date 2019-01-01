QQQ
AddLife AB is engaged in the business of providing products, services, and advisory services. The company operates in Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment, which accounts for the majority of the company revenue, provides analytical instruments, equipment, microscopes, consumables, and reagents, as well as software support and technical service. The Medtech segment includes products related to surgery, thoracic medicine, neurology, wound care, anesthesia, intensive care, ear, nose and throat, ostomies, and home healthcare. AddLife mainly caters to hospitals & laboratories within healthcare, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Other countries.

AddLife Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AddLife (ADDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AddLife (OTCPK: ADDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AddLife's (ADDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AddLife.

Q

What is the target price for AddLife (ADDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AddLife

Q

Current Stock Price for AddLife (ADDLF)?

A

The stock price for AddLife (OTCPK: ADDLF) is $42 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:56:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AddLife (ADDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AddLife.

Q

When is AddLife (OTCPK:ADDLF) reporting earnings?

A

AddLife does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AddLife (ADDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AddLife.

Q

What sector and industry does AddLife (ADDLF) operate in?

A

AddLife is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.