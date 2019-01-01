AddLife AB is engaged in the business of providing products, services, and advisory services. The company operates in Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment, which accounts for the majority of the company revenue, provides analytical instruments, equipment, microscopes, consumables, and reagents, as well as software support and technical service. The Medtech segment includes products related to surgery, thoracic medicine, neurology, wound care, anesthesia, intensive care, ear, nose and throat, ostomies, and home healthcare. AddLife mainly caters to hospitals & laboratories within healthcare, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Other countries.