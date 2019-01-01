QQQ
Range
0.43 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/19.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 2.68
Mkt Cap
28.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
63.5M
Outstanding
Adcore Inc is a provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital advertisers to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing (SEM). It offers various products and services such as SEMDoc, Feeditor, and ADCORE Views. The company serves retail; travel; financial; food; education and other industries. It provides a solution to small and large agencies and direct advertisers.

Adcore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adcore (ADCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adcore (OTCQX: ADCOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Adcore's (ADCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adcore.

Q

What is the target price for Adcore (ADCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adcore

Q

Current Stock Price for Adcore (ADCOF)?

A

The stock price for Adcore (OTCQX: ADCOF) is $0.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adcore (ADCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adcore.

Q

When is Adcore (OTCQX:ADCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Adcore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adcore (ADCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adcore.

Q

What sector and industry does Adcore (ADCOF) operate in?

A

Adcore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.