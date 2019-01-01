Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) reporting earnings?
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Acurx Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ACXP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
