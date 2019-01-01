Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACXP) was reported by Maxim Group on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ACXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 336.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACXP) was provided by Maxim Group, and Acurx Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Acurx Pharmaceuticals was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) is trading at is $2.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
