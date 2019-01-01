QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.55
Vol / Avg.
6.5K/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.58
Mkt Cap
58.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
105.8M
Outstanding
Acceleware Ltd is a Canadian clean-tech innovator of radio frequency (RF) heating technologies that enable the electrification of industrial heat and promise a dramatic reduction in GHG emissions. The company is piloting RF XL, a next generation, patented, low-cost, non-aqueous recovery solution which can yield near zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHGs to produce heavy oil and oil sands. Acceleware also markets high-performance computing software including advanced electromagnetic simulation, and state-of-the-art seismic imaging.

Acceleware Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acceleware (ACWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acceleware (OTCPK: ACWRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Acceleware's (ACWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Acceleware.

Q

What is the target price for Acceleware (ACWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Acceleware

Q

Current Stock Price for Acceleware (ACWRF)?

A

The stock price for Acceleware (OTCPK: ACWRF) is $0.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:36:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acceleware (ACWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Acceleware.

Q

When is Acceleware (OTCPK:ACWRF) reporting earnings?

A

Acceleware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Acceleware (ACWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acceleware.

Q

What sector and industry does Acceleware (ACWRF) operate in?

A

Acceleware is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.