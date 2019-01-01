Acceleware Ltd is a Canadian clean-tech innovator of radio frequency (RF) heating technologies that enable the electrification of industrial heat and promise a dramatic reduction in GHG emissions. The company is piloting RF XL, a next generation, patented, low-cost, non-aqueous recovery solution which can yield near zero scope 1 and scope 2 GHGs to produce heavy oil and oil sands. Acceleware also markets high-performance computing software including advanced electromagnetic simulation, and state-of-the-art seismic imaging.