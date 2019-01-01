ñol

ACS Actividades
(OTCPK:ACSAY)
5.67
0.066[1.18%]
At close: May 27
5.23
-0.4400[-7.76%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.64 - 5.67
52 Week High/Low4.38 - 6.28
Open / Close5.64 / 5.67
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.36K / 32.3K
Mkt Cap7.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float-

ACS Actividades (OTC:ACSAY), Dividends

ACS Actividades issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ACS Actividades generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ACS Actividades Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ACS Actividades (ACSAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACS Actividades.

Q
What date did I need to own ACS Actividades (ACSAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACS Actividades.

Q
How much per share is the next ACS Actividades (ACSAY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ACS Actividades (ACSAY) will be on February 2, 2012 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for ACS Actividades (OTCPK:ACSAY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ACS Actividades.

