Range
0.81 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
49.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
61.5M
Outstanding
Alpha Cognition Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration.

Alpha Cognition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpha Cognition (OTCQB: ACOGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpha Cognition's (ACOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpha Cognition.

Q

What is the target price for Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpha Cognition

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpha Cognition (ACOGF)?

A

The stock price for Alpha Cognition (OTCQB: ACOGF) is $0.8052 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:49:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpha Cognition.

Q

When is Alpha Cognition (OTCQB:ACOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Alpha Cognition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpha Cognition.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpha Cognition (ACOGF) operate in?

A

Alpha Cognition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.