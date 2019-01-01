Alpha Cognition Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. ALPHA-1062 is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration.