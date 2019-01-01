QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
American Community Newspapers Inc is a community newspaper publisher in the United States, operating within four major U.S. markets.

American Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Community (ACNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Community (OTCEM: ACNI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Community's (ACNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Community.

Q

What is the target price for American Community (ACNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Community

Q

Current Stock Price for American Community (ACNI)?

A

The stock price for American Community (OTCEM: ACNI) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 14:54:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Community (ACNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Community.

Q

When is American Community (OTCEM:ACNI) reporting earnings?

A

American Community does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Community (ACNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Community.

Q

What sector and industry does American Community (ACNI) operate in?

A

American Community is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.