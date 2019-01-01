ñol

ACNB
(NASDAQ:ACNB)
33.23
0.63[1.93%]
At close: May 27
32.60
-0.6300[-1.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low32.62 - 33.45
52 Week High/Low27 - 36.04
Open / Close32.62 / 33.23
Float / Outstanding8.4M / 8.7M
Vol / Avg.26.6K / 20.8K
Mkt Cap289.3M
P/E10.75
50d Avg. Price33.88
Div / Yield1.04/3.13%
Payout Ratio33.01
EPS0.76
Total Float8.4M

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Dividends

ACNB issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ACNB generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.10%

Annual Dividend

$1.04

Last Dividend

Mar 1

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ACNB Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ACNB (ACNB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ACNB (ACNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ACNB ($ACNB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ACNB (ACNB) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ACNB (ACNB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ACNB (ACNB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.26

Q
What is the dividend yield for ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)?
A

The most current yield for ACNB (ACNB) is 2.99% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

